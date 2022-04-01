Zacks: Analysts Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. WillScot Mobile Mini posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of WSC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.13. 1,399,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,308. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,338,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,191,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 55,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 695,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 207,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.