Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GFS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded down $4.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.42. 3,842,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,187. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.67.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

