Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.33. 47,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,069. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.87. Masimo has a one year low of $133.94 and a one year high of $305.21.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Masimo by 201.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Masimo by 195.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 26,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Masimo by 80.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after acquiring an additional 273,728 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

