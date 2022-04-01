Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) to announce $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in National Health Investors by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in National Health Investors by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $59.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,416. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

