Zacks: Brokerages Expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.92 Billion

Brokerages expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) to post $10.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.02 billion. American International Group posted sales of $10.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year sales of $46.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 billion to $48.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $48.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.74 billion to $51.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

AIG stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $63.42. 96,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,308. American International Group has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in American International Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,202,907,000 after purchasing an additional 131,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

