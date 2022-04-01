Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) to announce $255.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.00 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $219.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

BLKB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,769 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after acquiring an additional 293,329 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,398,000 after acquiring an additional 139,372 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,244,000 after acquiring an additional 179,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $59.96. 9,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.96 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.22.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

