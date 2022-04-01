Zacks: Brokerages Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to Post $1.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.73. 1,532,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,579. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.72 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.70.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CBRE Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,733,000 after buying an additional 321,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,219,000 after purchasing an additional 300,286 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

