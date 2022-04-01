Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $161.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 328.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 93,331 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $369,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 108,236 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

