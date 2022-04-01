Zacks: Brokerages Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.67. Papa John’s International posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Papa John’s International stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,990. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.90. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $85.82 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,264.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.