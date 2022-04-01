Zacks: Brokerages Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Post $3.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) will announce $3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.04 and the lowest is $2.98. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $11.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QCOM traded down $9.94 on Friday, reaching $142.88. The company had a trading volume of 672,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,190,494. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.75 and a 200-day moving average of $161.51. The company has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

