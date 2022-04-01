Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $973.50 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $612.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $534,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

CG stock traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,945,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

