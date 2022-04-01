Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GLP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Global Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Global Partners stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $927.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $28.91.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 175.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Global Partners by 78.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

