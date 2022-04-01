Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RPC (NYSE:RES) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPC is among the leading providers of advanced oilfield services and equipment to almost all prospective oil and gas plays in the United States. It also provides services in some selected markets around the globe. The company derives strong and stable revenues via diverse oilfield services that include pressure pumping, coiled tubing and rental tools. Notably, RPC is witnessing higher customer demand for its pressure pumping services, which indicates that the company's customer base is responding to the higher commodity prices. However, the company’s aggressive capital budget is concerning. For 2022, it expects a capital expenditure of $120 million, indicating a significant increase from $67.6 million last year. Also, increasing costs will continue to affect the company’s bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Separately, TheStreet raised RPC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of RES stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.79 and a beta of 1.58. RPC has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $3,102,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in RPC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 925,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 2,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 321,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RPC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 198,457 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

