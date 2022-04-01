Zacks Investment Research Lowers CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $445.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

In related news, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $196,236 in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CNB Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,553,000 after acquiring an additional 181,422 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CNB Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CNB Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

