Zacks Investment Research Lowers Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core Scientific Holding Co. provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co., formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at 8.23 on Tuesday. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of 5.82 and a 12-month high of 14.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is 8.64.

