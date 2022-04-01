Zacks Investment Research Lowers Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Sell

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Latch alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LTCH. Colliers Securities began coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Imperial Capital downgraded Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Latch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

LTCH stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. Latch has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Avenir Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Latch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,267,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latch by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Latch by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,150,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Latch by 29.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Latch (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.