Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.70) to GBX 570 ($7.47) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised shares of DS Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.63) to GBX 435 ($5.70) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $336.83.

Shares of DITHF stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

