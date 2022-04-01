Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.22. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

