Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) to Buy

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company's flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of SMED opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.85. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 174,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

