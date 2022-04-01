Zealium Market Capitalization Tops $16,583.22 (NZL)

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $16,583.22 and $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002313 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009682 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,826,574 coins and its circulating supply is 17,826,574 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.