Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.41) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZNTL. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.35.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $83,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $838,412.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,227 shares of company stock worth $9,100,173. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.