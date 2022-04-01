ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Reaches $0.0132 on Major Exchanges

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $391,433.01 and $2.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.21 or 0.00212982 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00029438 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00024920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.13 or 0.00412200 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

