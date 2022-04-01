Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average of $130.46.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

