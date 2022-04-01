Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.030 EPS.

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. 841,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,020. Zuora has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

In other Zuora news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $442,668.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $260,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,818 shares of company stock worth $1,969,682. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,222,000 after purchasing an additional 389,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zuora by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zuora by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 541,469 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zuora by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

