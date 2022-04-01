Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZRSEF. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Europe started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of ZRSEF stock opened at $132.00 on Monday. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $117.84 and a fifty-two week high of $425.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.89.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

