Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ZURVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

