$0.03 EPS Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Analysts expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. RPC reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

RES has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775. 65.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.46 and a beta of 1.58. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

