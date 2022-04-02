$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Majestic Silver.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of AG stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,626,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,223. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -149.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.