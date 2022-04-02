$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WETF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.71. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 582,100 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

