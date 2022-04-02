-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

SDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

SDC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. 1,684,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,095,714. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.14. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.