-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. Golden Nugget Online Gaming reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOG opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

