-$0.20 EPS Expected for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

BCLI opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $120.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

