-$0.39 EPS Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Wix.com posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.53.

NASDAQ WIX traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.11. 1,152,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,177. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average is $146.40. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

