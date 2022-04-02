$0.41 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.42. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Brigham Minerals stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,817. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 50.45%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 217,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $5,288,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

