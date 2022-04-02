$0.63 EPS Expected for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVHGet Rating) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. Bluegreen Vacations reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,427,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 129,974 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,265,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $607.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

