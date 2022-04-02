$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings. LKQ posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. LKQ has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

