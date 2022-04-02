$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.83. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

SRC stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 555,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $42.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,709,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,020,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after buying an additional 1,415,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.