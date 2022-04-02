$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $965.10 million and the highest is $1.13 billion. Albemarle posted sales of $829.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.92. 864,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,323. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.20 and its 200-day moving average is $228.89. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $143.26 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.66%.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,328,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,873,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

