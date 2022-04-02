$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $987.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,847,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,935,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,850 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands (Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

