$1.30 EPS Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. Activision Blizzard reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,759,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,410,125. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $5,007,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $507,115,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

