$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMCGet Rating) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $7.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

VMC traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.18. 800,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.