$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $7.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

VMC traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.18. 800,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

