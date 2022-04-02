$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.68 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $6.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,005. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

