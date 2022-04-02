$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year sales of $7.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clorox.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.
Shares of CLX stock traded up $3.80 on Friday, reaching $142.83. 1,372,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,503. Clorox has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.42.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clorox (CLX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clorox (CLX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.