$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year sales of $7.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $3.80 on Friday, reaching $142.83. 1,372,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,503. Clorox has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

