$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) to post $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for onsemi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. onsemi reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that onsemi will report full-year sales of $7.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for onsemi.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in onsemi by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in onsemi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in onsemi by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,009,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. onsemi has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

