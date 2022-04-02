10,369 Shares in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $2,975,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $38,964,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $160,085,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $146,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210 over the last three months.

NYSE:BLND opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.25 million. Blend Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BLND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

