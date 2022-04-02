10,479 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,479 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 85.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

