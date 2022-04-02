11,207 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,823 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

SLV stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

