$15.34 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.32 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $5.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $62.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.15 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $65.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.36 billion to $66.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 238.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853,416 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,615,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $45,377,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.98. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

