$16.05 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $16.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.89 million to $16.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year sales of $66.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $67.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $73.12 million, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $74.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Century Bank.

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USCB. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Century Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,303. U.S. Century Bank has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $868,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,575,000.

About U.S. Century Bank (Get Rating)

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Century Bank (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.