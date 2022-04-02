1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

GOED opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. 1847 Goedeker has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 2,077.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 291,816 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 92,205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 1847 Goedeker by 63.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

